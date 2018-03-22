World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) officials have reminded international governing bodies that they are prepared to challenge them in the courts if they do not prosecute cases against individual Russian athletes.

The warning was delivered as the anti-doping body continue to share information with different International Federations based on additional data gathered from the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) obtained from the Moscow Laboratory.

This included new information on steroid profiles shared earlier this month.

It is expected that each International Federation will now consider each case in conjunction with their own information and then take disciplinary action.

If they do not, WADA will consider appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on a case-by-case basis.

"We said that quite clearly today that we will go to each of the Federations," the body's President Sir Craig Reedie told insidethegames. during the WADA Symposium here.

"We know the cases that are involved and we will ask them if they are going to do that.

"We're going to say, 'We have given you as much information as we have and please tell us if you can act on it and are going to raise a case'.

"And, if you are not going to raise it, we reserve the right to go to CAS."

Günter Younger, left, alongside RUSADA director general Yury Ganus during the WADA Symposium in Lausanne ©Getty Images

The only legal precedent arising from Russian cases against individual athletes so far ended with CAS ruling against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over 28 of 39 athletes suspended from Pyeongchang 2018 and retrospectively punished for involvement in the "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping programme at Sochi 2014.

Detailed verdicts explaining these decisions have still not been published.

WADA director of Intelligence and Investigations Günter Younger admitted that the cases will not be legally straightforward but claimed confidence that they have some cases which are strong enough to prosecute.

"The problem will be the legal assessment because the chain of custody is broken because we don't have the original ones [samples] we have the copies," he told insidethegames.

"Nevertheless, we have categorised the information we received from very strong to very weak.

"We have provided it to the IFs and now it is up to them to follow-up and perhaps to enrich with their own investigations.

"All cases we have sent to the IFs - we speak about more than 60 - we will follow up every single case.

"They have to tell us 'okay, we have done the following and for us the case is not strong enough' or we would like to proceed and go to CAS with that case.

"It’s hard for us to say now which ones are strong enough.

"I can see the legal difficulties because they will say 'oh the LIMS data is not the original' or whatever.

"Nonetheless, all the components we have provided to them makes some cases really strong and at least we have to try to see whether they are enough or not."

Cases are thought to exist across Summer and Winter Olympic sport, as well as Paralympic and non-Olympic ones.

Some International Federations, including those affiliated with the Paralympics, have advocated a focus on collective punishments rather than individual cases due to the legal difficulties.

Others, such as the International Luge Federation and International Ice Hockey Federation, have shown a lack of interest in pursuing cases at all so far.

Aleksander Tretiakov, winner of the Olympic skeleton men's gold medal at Sochi 2014, was among the Russian athletes cleared last month by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ©Getty Images

Nicole Hoevertsz, the IOC Executive Board member and chair of the panel determining the nature of Russian participation at Pyeongchang 2018, said last month that she would prefer some sort of collective approach.

"Let's be a little bit more careful with that," she responded when asked about disciplinary cases during the South Korean Games.

"I am a lawyer but I really prefer for cases not to be dealt with in courts.

"Cases have to be dealt with at the table.

"Perhaps [a suspension from one World Championships would be an appropriate general punishment].

"I would not be saying what the IFs have to do.

"The only thing is that we have to align."

IOC President Thomas Bach, though, seemed to support the WADA approach.

"They [the International Federations] will have to follow-up on their cases which may be pending," he said last month.

"I have every confidence in these IFs that they will do what needs to be done."