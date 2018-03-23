Yan Yaping produced a superb performance to stun the two favourites in the R8 women's 50 metres rifle three positions SH1 final today at the Para Shooting World Cup of rifle, pistol and shotgun in Al Ain.

Yan, the Paralympic bronze medallist in the 10m air rifle events, was on target throughout the day but finished particularly strongly at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

She finished on a score of 451.0 points.

This saw her win by three in front of Slovakia's three-time Paralympic champion Veronika Vadovicova.

Anna Normann of Sweden finished third on 434.6 and Zhang Cuiping of China was fourth on 423.2.

Zhang beat Vadovicova to the Paralympic 50m three positions title at Rio 2016.

Veronika Vadovicova, pictured at the London 2012 Paralympics, missed out on victory today ©Getty Images

The event is the first major competition of the year in the sport.

It also marks the inaugural combined World Cup events across the three shooting disciplines.

Finals are also taking place today in the men's 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle standing SH1 divisions.

More follows



