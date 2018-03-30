Skate Canada has announced that Oakville will host the 2018 edition of the Autumn Classic International.

The fifth installment of the figure skating event will take place in the Ontario city between September 20 and 22 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

A senior-level international event, the Autumn Classic was part of the International Skating Union's (ISU) Challenger Series in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

It is hoped it will be again this year with a decision due from the ISU in the coming months.

Men's, women's, pairs and ice dance competitions will all be held.

Sixty-three skaters from 15 countries competed last year.

Canadian figure skating is on a high after Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's memorable Olympic ice dance gold ©Getty Images

"The Autumn Classic International has become a highly anticipated event on the Canadian and international skating calendar," said Debra Armstrong, chief executive of Skate Canada.

"We are excited to bring a competition with such great talents from around the world to Oakville and the beautiful facility at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex."

Canada is currently on a figure skating high.

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won a memorable gold at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics last month where the country also scooped the team title and two other bronze medals.

Kaetlyn Osmond then won women's gold at the World Championships in Milan last weekend.



