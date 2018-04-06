Queensland Police have charged a member of the Mauritius delegation at the Commonwealth Games with an alleged sexual assault.

It follows a criminal investigation being opened after an accusation of inappropriate "touching" by an unnamed team member.

The Queensland Police have now released a statement, confirming the delegate has been charged.

"The Queensland Police Service has charged an international Commonwealth Games delegate after an alleged assault on the Gold Coast last week," a statement read.

"Police will allege the 52-year-old Mauritian man assaulted a 26-year-old woman in Southport on March 29.

"The matter was reported to police who charged the man with one count of sexual assault today.

"The man is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on April 17."

Police have not named either the official concerned or the athlete who made the allegation.

Mauritius' Minister of Youth and Sports Stephan Toussaint said on Wednesday that their Chef de Mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum had stepped down after the allegation was made.

"After meeting with the members of the Olympic Committee and listening to the versions of the two people concerned, Kaysee Teeroovengadum made the decision to withdraw for the benefit of everyone and so that things could calm down," he said.

The official, who has denied the allegations, was initially reported to have remained in the Athletes' Village despite the allegation.

It was confirmed yesterday that the official is no longer staying in the village.

Queensland Police opened a criminal investigation earlier this week ©Getty Images

"The CGF considers its safeguarding responsibilities to be of paramount importance for the protection and welfare of all participants, with a number of policies and procedures in place," a statement from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said.

"We have been aware of the investigation into an alleged indecent assault involving a Commonwealth Games delegate, and that Queensland Police Service have arrested, charged and bailed the individual concerned.

"The CGF has de-activated the individual's accreditation whilst the process is ongoing.

"The individual has removed himself from the Athletes’ Village and is no longer undertaking team duties.

"The CGF will be making no further comment at this time."

Sexual abuse allegations have become a particularly prominent concern in sport in recent months following a scandal in USA Gymnastics.

Larry Nassar, national medical coordination officer for USA Gymnastics between 1996 and 2014, was jailed for up to 300 years earlier this year on seven counts of criminal sexual abuse against athletes.

A total of 260 women have so far claimed that he sexually abused them as he conducted medical treatment on them.

This included allegations surrounding his work during London 2012.

The International Olympic Committee have helped create a toolkit to combat harassment in sport while a safeguarding officer was present at the Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics for athletes to confidentially report cases to.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg revealed they also have hotlines for "such matters", as well as an athlete ombudsman to combat issues regarding "conduct which is unbecoming of the values we are trying to uphold".

The Athletes' Village is included in a general safeguarding policy in operation at all Games sites developed in conjunction with UNICEF.