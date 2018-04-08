Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg has stated there is a set programme for Birmingham 2022, with any further additions resting with the organising committee.

Grevemberg claimed that the organisation had received interest from a wide variety of sports over the past eight months, in which the process of selecting Birmingham as a host was ongoing.

Under the CGF’s Transformation 2022 strategic plan, a maximum of 4,300 athletes are permitted to appear at the Games.

From this number, 3,800 would be form compulsory sports, while 500 would come from optional events.

Athletics, basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3, badminton, boxing, hockey and judo are among the sports on the Birmingham 2022 programme.

Track, road, Para-cycling and mountain biking also feature, along with netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, weightlifting, powerlifting and wrestling.

Swimming, para-swimming and diving are included as aquatics events, while triathlon and para-triathlon, lawn and para-lawn bowls also feature, along with artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

The programme is currently expected to remain unchanged for the time being, with Birmingham 2022 currently in process of establishing an organising committee.

Once established, Birmingham 2022 could begin the process of considering further additions to the programme in the framework provided by the CGF.

Shooter has missed out on a place on the Birmingham 2022 programme at this stage ©Getty Images

“We do have a set programme for Birmingham 2022 right now,” Grevemberg said.

“Any additionality would need to be considered by that organising committee, just as was the case with Gold Coast 2018.

Moving forward to 2026 and 2030, we need to get this programme right.

“We want sports and federations who are dedicated to delivering a great Games, but also developing their sports in the Commonwealth, ensuring they are widely and regularly practiced.

“This is really important.”

“In the sport award of Birmingham, we have had a number of sports come to us and say they want to be involved.

“If there is additionality, that would be brought forward by the host partners for us to consider.

“As they establish an organising committee, which is underway right now, this may be something they consider.

“It comes down to cost and operations, the size and complexity of the event, as well as the global appeal.”

There had been interest from several sports in being included on the programme, including from archery and cricket.

Shooting, however, has been the most controversial omission with the sport having been present at every Commonwealth Games since Kingston 1966, with the exception of Edinburgh 1970.

It remains only an optional sport at the Games and the decision to omit it from the event was made by Birmingham 2022.

Grevemberg believes the addition of beach volleyball to the Gold Coast 2018 sport programme could be potential model that could be considered by Birmingham 2022.

Beach volleyball had originally missed out on inclusion on the programme, despite lobbying attempts in 2013 for it to be included.

The discipline was then added in March 2016, following an agreement being reach with the CGF, Gold Coast 2018, the Queensland Government and Commonwealth Games Australia.

Beach volleyball has also featured on the programme at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Beach volleyball has made its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Grevemberg expressed that the organisation would place a growing consideration on which sports are widely practiced when devising their future sport programme.

“We have to start considering more and more what sports are widely and regularly practiced across the Commonwealth, versus the view that is has always been there, so should stay there.

“We need to ensure that we keep with the times.

“Beach volleyball has been a beautiful addition to the sport programme here, but as we we're designing the future sports programme, as we are being innovative, we have to start considering more and more what sports are widely and regularly practiced.

“That has been the strength of the Commonwealth sport programme.

“Sports like rugby sevens have been nurtured and even evolved throughout the Commonwealth Games, and of course have made it to other big events such as the Olympic Games.

“We have a place a role nurturing the development of sports worldwide, but we also have a chance to develop sport within the Commonwealth.

"There are other sports like the hockey fives that I know the International Hockey Federation is working on.

"You're looking at coastal rowing, they're emerging, so not on the programme yet, but these federations see real opportunity in the demographics of the Commonwealth to really grow and expand their sports.

“Beach volleyball is a great example and we are pleased to be celebrating the sport here.”