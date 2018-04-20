A "European Mile" area in the heart of Berlin will offer sporting and cultural events as part of the city’s 2018 European Athletics Championships.

Breitscheidplatz square will be transformed from August 7 until 12 to accommodate the finish of the marathon and walking events.

It will also host the men’s shot put qualification and nightly victory ceremonies - this will be the first time since the Championships began in 1934 that medals will be awarded in the host city centre.

A 400 metres vivid-blue running track will line the entire square, inviting visitors to stroll or run along it.

A 3,000-capacity cultural arena will also be built to allow spectators to enjoy the victory ceremonies on a huge stage.

The area will form an epicentre of athletics-related shows and events - and will form a unique element of what will be the first multisport European Championships with co-hosts Glasgow.

The European Mile idea was a key part of Berlin’s bid for the European Championships, and the terror attack in the square in December 2016 only served to underscore its importance.

The "European Mile" area in the city centre of Berlin will help stage this summer's European Athletics Championshipis along with the German capital's re-vamped 1936 Olympic Stadium ©Getty Images

"After the terror attack we wanted to scrap the whole concept for reasons of reverence but all parties involved adhered to the planning and the authorities motivated us to stick with the Breitscheidplatz idea," Frank Kowalski, chief executive of Berlin 2018, said.

Berlin 2018 wants to include a commemoration to the victims of the terrible attack during the Championships.

There are plans for an ecumenical service for the bereaved and a "Room of Silence".

Within the theme of "Das Sport Festival", the European Mile, within easy walking distance from the team and media hotels, will play a key role in the Championships.

The European Championships is a major new multisport event taking place every four years, supported by Europe’s free-to-air broadcasters, which aggregates the existing senior continental championships of aquatics, athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.

A new European Golf Team Championships is also due to be held.