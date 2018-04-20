Japan's Shizuka Arakawa and Viktor Petrenko of Ukraine are among the Olympic champions to be inducted to the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018, it has been announced.

Arakawa won Japan's first Olympic figure skating gold medal when she triumphed at Turin 2006.

She was the sole Japanese gold medallist at the Games in the Italian city.

Petrenko, competing for the Soviet Union, claimed the men's singles title at Albertville 1992.

The former world champion was the first Ukrainian Flagbearer at an Olympic Games, earning the honour in the French resort.

They are joined by Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympic pairs champions Elena Valova and Oleg Vasiliev, winners of a gold medal for the Soviet Union.

The Soviet pair also earned two other Olympic medals, claiming silver at Innbsruck 1976 and in Lake Placid in 1980.

Viktor Petrenko of Ukraine has also been inducted ©Getty Images

Russian duo Irina Moiseeva and Andrei Minenkov, who also participated for the Soviet Union, have been elected into the Hall of Fame after they clinched the world title in ice dance in Colorado Springs in 1975 and again in Tokyo two years later.

Coach Bin Yao, considered the driving force behind the Chinese pairs powerhouse programme for more than 30 years, and choregrapher Sandra Bezic have also been inducted in the Class of 2018.

"On behalf of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame, we are astonished by the breadth of accomplishments by the Class of 2018, where all figure skating disciplines are represented," said nominating chair Lawrence Mondschein.

"This is also the largest class since the first year of elections to the World Hall of Fame in 1976."