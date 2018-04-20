The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) is in the process of setting up a joint development project with China, it has been revealed here today, as it aims to improve relationships with national governing bodies in the East Asian nation.

GAISF President Patrick Baumann revealed the initiative during the body’s General Assembly, held here today at the 2018 SportAccord Summit.

It comes with China continuing its drive to improve in winter sports leading up to Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In a media briefing after the GAISF General Assembly, Baumann described the project as a "work in progress".

"The Ministry of Sport and [Chinese] Olympic Committee is currently working on the governance of National Federations," the Swiss said.

"There’s been a number of changes in recent months in the re-organisations and that is, on one hand, the work that is being done in China, and on the other hand, we have a lot of International Federations that want to come to China, host events and have a close relationship with National Federations.

"It’s obviously a very large market and currently the Chinese authorities are heavily investing in winter sports given that they have an ambition of being successful in the Winter Games and developing that sector of sport.

"We have an interest of developing those that are not right now centre of interest or are not the top priority."

China is continuing its drive to improve in winter sports leading up to Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Baumann added: "So we want to see about bringing together the International Federations with the national federations in China.

"Maybe having more events from not just Olympic sports but also non-Olympic sports, and here we have a network and an expertise.

"We just need to put something together and the Chinese Olympic Committee has an interest in developing that on the side and wants to help us create a bridge or function as a conduit between our Member Federations and themselves."

Asked if a committee will be formed, Baumann claimed the details still have to be worked out.

"In principle, GAISF will form a working committee in due course, probably around the end of spring," he said.

"Then we will have to channel development projects that come from the International Federations towards China through that committee.

"From there, we will see which ones are worth supporting in one way or another."

In February of last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the country's performances in snow sports to match those in ice events by the time Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.