The Taekwondo Association of Malawi is set to host the 2018 National Presidential Championships on Saturday (April 28) with athletes from across the country expected to be on hand to showcase their skills in Mzuzu.

The event, held annually and sponsored by Malawi President Peter Mutharika, is due to take place at the Mzuzu Youth Centre.

It is hoped it will prepare Malawi’s athletes for upcoming international competitions, including the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester.

Other key events coming up are the 2018 African Youth Games, scheduled to be held in July in Algeria’s capital Algiers, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It is expected that athletes from across the country will be on hand to showcase their skills ©Taekwondo Association of Malawi/Facebook

Malawi's Yamikani Guba attempted to represent his country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro but was beaten in the first round of a qualification event in Morocco.

He lost 24-7 to Ivorian Firmin Dokou at the competition, ending his chances of becoming the first Malawian taekwondo player to compete at the Olympics.

Guba, who holds a fourth Dan black belt in the sport from World Taekwondo, has been part of the British Army since 2007.

He has continued to practise taekwondo during his time as a soldier.