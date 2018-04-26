Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney has said USA Gymnastics coach John Geddert responded with silence when she told him about being assaulted by disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar.

In an interview with American television network NBC, Maroney, who was one of almost 200 women and girls to testify against Nassar in his trial earlier this year, said she was abused hundreds of times by Nassar from just 13 years old.

“I was bawling, naked, on a bed, him on top of me, and I thought I was going to die,” she said about an incident in 2011.

“I was being abused.

“I remember waking up the next day and wanting to tell someone.”

Larry Nassar was recently sentenced to 300 years in prison for sexual abuse ©Getty Images

Maroney, who won team gold and vault silver at London 2012, then said she told Geddert about the incident in front of team-mates in a car journey the next day.

“I even said out loud that last night, Larry was fingering me,” she said.

“People gasped.

“I can’t even believe that I said that out loud in a car like that.

“But I must have been so desperate at the time.”

Both Maroney and team-mate Aly Raisman, who was in the car, have said that Geddert, who was apparently a close friend of Nassar's, did not react to Maroney’s claims and instead remained silent.

Maroney, now 22, has now sued USA Gymnastics for allegedly conspiring to cover up Nassar's abuse and has said that it was unlikely that Martha and Bela Karolyi, the coaches who ran the elite training camp where Maroney was first abused by Nassar, had not been aware of his behaviour.

NBC say that Geddert has not responded to comments regarding Maroney's claims.