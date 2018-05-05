Russia's double Olympic silver medal winning figure skater Evgeniya Medvedeva has reportedly split with coach Eteri Tutberidze.

Medvedeva, also the 2016 and 2017 individual world champion, had spent 11 years working alongside Tutberidze in a training group also including Olympic champion Alina Zagitova.

She has not yet officially announced the split, but it has been widely reported.

Renat Layshev, the director of the Sambo-70 Centre for Sports and Education, of which Medvedeva is an alumnus, told TASS, Russia's official state news agency, that the two had parted company;.

"Zhenya has severed cooperation with Eteri [Tutberidze]," Layshev was quoted as saying.

"We don't like the situation, no doubt.

Evgeniya Medvedeva receiving a reward from Russian President Vladimir Putin after her Olympic success ©Getty Images

"Still Zhenya plans to stay on with Sambo-70, although with a different coach.

"We never restricted her in anything and she maintains smooth relations with the school.

"We did try to mend the situation."

There have been reports that the 18-year-old may even move to Canada to work with Brian Orser, the renowned coach who also works with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan.

This has not been confirmed, however.