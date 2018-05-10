Preparations for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang have been met with glowing praise with 100 days to go before the extravaganza across the two Indonesian host cities.
Tsunekazu Takeda, the Chairman of the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) Coordination Committee, said he was "convinced" the Games would be a "great success".
Takeda, the President of the Japanese Olympic Committee and an International Olympic Committee member, made his comments as the OCA concluded their ninth and final visit before the Opening Ceremony on August 18.
He said discussions at the Hotel Indonesia Kempinski were "fruitful" and that the OCA were "very satisfied" with the work of the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Organising Committee.
The Japanese also said that the Organising Committee had worked hard to overcome "many hurdles that needed a lot of attention and coordination".
"But now it is all going to come together as one piece towards the Asian Games in August," he said.
"One of the largest Games ever in Asian history is about to take place here in your beautiful cities of Jakarta and Palembang.
"I am convinced the next Asian Games will be a great success."
Takeda reserved praise for Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia.
"I would also like to mention one of the assets you have - the strong support and leadership from the Central Government," he said.
"His support made a big difference and brought a great leap to the preparations."
Areas such as transport, venue construction, accreditation and security were discussed at the Committee meeting.
Around 10,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 countries are due for the 18th edition of the Asian Games this year.
Forty sports, 67 disciplines and 463 events will be held.
Seventy-six venues - 53 for competition and 23 for training - will be used.
Construction and renovation work across the facilities is said to be 93 per cent complete.
The Games will run until September 2.