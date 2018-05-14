The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has accepted the resignation of its Deputy President Gustavo Salazar Delgado due to "personal reasons unrelated to BWF business".

It was announced in June of last year that Salazar would be "excused from duties" as BWF Deputy President until a bribery investigation against him had been completed.

Salazar, who joined the BWF Council in 2007 before being elected to the Deputy President role six years later, is being probed for alleged involvement in a Peruvian money laundering case surrounding Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

It was reported in May 2017 that he was "on the run" from the authorities over the case.

A Peruvian judge had ordered that the businessman be placed in pre-trial detention for 18 months before the hearing into the case.

Last month, the Supreme Court's Permanent Criminal Chamber declared an extradition request against Salazar, who currently lives in the United States.

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer has thanked Salazar for his many years of service on the Council and his "significant commitment and contribution to badminton".

The BWF now has a casual vacancy for the position of Deputy President and, as per clause 18.15 of the BWF Constitution, "a person acting in that role shall be appointed by Council from within Council and a successor shall be elected for the remainder of the original term at the next AGM (Annual General Meeting)", taking into account the notice periods required under clause 15.1 for the calling of nominations.

Therefore, the earliest that an election can be held for the Deputy President post is at next year's BWF AGM.

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer, left, has thanked Gustavo Salazar Delgado, right, for his many years of service on the Council ©BWF

Salazar had been re-elected unopposed to the role of Deputy President at the BWF AGM in Australian city Gold Coast on May 20 last year.

The corruption probe involves an alleged bribe worth $1.2 million (£884,000/€1 million), apparently offered to Jorge Acurio, a former Regional Governor of Peruvian city Cusco.

It is claimed he was approached with the money by Odebrecht to give them the contract to build a new road in Cusco.

The firm has been accused of using bribery and corruption to secure around 100 projects in 12 countries, including some linked to the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Acurio allegedly used Salazar to help transfer the payments through offshore firm Wircel SA.

According to the Cuarto Poder newspaper, an attorney also heavily implicated in the case, José Zaragozá, has accused Salazar of direct knowledge of all the payments.

Salazar has also played a role in securing marketing contracts for the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.

He served as President of Asociación Lima 2019, a private company set up to manage sponsorships and broadcasting rights for the Organising Committee, until December 2016.