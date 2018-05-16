Tennis player Rafael Nadal and marathon runner Paula Radcliffe are among those announced as working with a freshly-launched sports division of communications agency Pagefield, which is hoping to rival more established sporting public relations firms.

Pagefield is a London-based public affairs, corporate PR and campaigning agency whose website lists Asda, John Lewis, Heathrow Airport and the World Economic Forum among their clients.

The new sports division is being led by Liam Parker, a former advisor to current British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson who was also head of press for Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney.

Nick Davies, the former chief of staff at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), is also serving as a freelance specialist partner helping to set up Pagefield Sport.

Davies lost his IAAF job last year over a €30,000 (£25,000/$32,000) payment, even though he was cleared of corruption and was praised for supporting the organisation's anti-doping efforts.

Nick Davies is a specialist partner with Pagefield ©Getty Images

Other specialist partners include Benito Perez-Barbadillo, the head of communication for world number one men's tennis player Nadal who formerly served as director of public relations and communications for the Association of Tennis Professionals.

The Rafa Nadal Acadamy by Movistar is among sporting clients secured so far.

Others include Radcliffe, British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and global esports channel, Ginx Esports TV.

"Twenty-eighteen is another exciting year for the Pagefield family with the creation of our new division, Pagefield Sport," said chief executive Oliver Foster in a release announcing the new venture.

"We are already proudly working with some of the biggest names in sport and we're looking forward to announcing several more in the coming months.

"The sporting world is a tough and heavily scrutinised environment - and it's one that deserves the kind of discipline and rigour that we've been applying to our wider work in corporate PR and public affairs since 2010."

Paula Radcliffe is also working with Pagefield ©Getty Images

Radcliffe said that she is looking forward to working with Pagefield Sport to "promote the big issues on and off the track that are so important to me".

"I want to help others realise their potential through sport and to enjoy the health and wider benefits sports can bring to everyone," she said.

"The team at Pagefield share my passion and determination but also have the experience and networks to deliver results."