The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has maintained the suspension of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as the body has still not met two outstanding reinstatement criteria.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli confirmed there was no change in the status of RUSADA, first declared non-compliant in November 2015, following an Executive Committee meeting today.

"There was no need for a vote and there was no proposal," Niggli said.

"There is no change."

The decision was widely expected as RUSADA has still not addressed the two remaining criteria the body needs to be reinstated.

These concern access to the Moscow Laboratory and their acceptance of the findings of the McLaren Report, which says that an institutional doping scheme was in operation at events including the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

The confirmation also means Russia's current suspensions from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will be kept in place by the respective governing bodies.

Russia regaining compliance is a key reinstatement criteria imposed by the IAAF and the IPC.

IPC President Andrew Parsons told insidethegames here that he was hopeful RUSADA would be welcomed back sooner rather than later.

RUSADA has made little progress towards regaining compliance and has so far refused to adhere to the criteria.

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie has repeatedly insisted the organisaton would not back down on the reinstatement criteria ©Getty Images

Russia has continually stressed it will never publically accept the McLaren Report, leading to an impasse between RUSADA and WADA which some officials are concerned could last for years to come.

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie has previously refused to rule out the possibility of RUSADA being non-compliant when Tokyo hosts the 2020 Olympic Games.

Sir Craig and other WADA officials have also repeatedly insisted they will not back down on the criteria.

RUSADA director general Yury Ganus earlier urged the country's Investigative Committee to open up the Moscow Laboratory and allow access to the samples stored there.

It marked the first time he had publically called on the Committee to open the Laboratory, representing a significant shift in rhetoric from Ganus.

WADA has already obtained information from the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database at the Moscow Laboratory, which is currently in the process of being shared with sporting bodies.

This was achieved via a whistleblower, however, rather than through any assistance from Russian authorities.

WADA are seeking to access more electronic data as well as physical records from the Laboratory.

RUSADA is still operational as an active body despite its non-compliant status.

Under new WADA rules which came into effect on April 1, the Executive Committee, rather than the Foundation Board, makes the final decision regarding non-compliance.

The Executive Committee's decision will be communicated to the Foundation Board when WADA's 38-member ruling body meets here tomorrow.