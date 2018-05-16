A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ) which will inject CAD$2 million (£1.1 million/$1.6 million/€1.3 million) into scientific anti-doping research.

The agreement, announced here today, will see WADA and the FRQ provide CAD$200,000 (£115,000/$156,000/€132,000) each per year over a five-year period.

The money will be used to fund important research projects related to anti-doping, according to WADA.

WADA also confirmed the deal with the Government organisation could be extended beyond its current expiry of 2022.

It is hoped the agreement will help identify new doping trends, new substances, new means of administration and new detection methods.

"We are grateful to our partners at the FRQ for their vision, their commitment and the faith they have shown in the work we do," said WADA President Sir Craig Reedie.

"We look forward to working with them over the next five years and, perhaps, beyond as we continue to push the boundaries of scientific knowledge for the good of clean sport.”

The two organisations have agreed to collaborate on a number of projects as part of the MoU.

It includes the application of digital technology, the use of artificial intelligence and the development of biomarkers of doping.

"Anti-doping research is linked to broader societal challenges that are emerging in an age of digital technology and that require the distinct, yet complementary expertise and research methods already being developed by several Quebec researchers," Olivier Rabin, WADA's senior executive director for sciences and international partnerships, said.

"So it is exciting for WADA to be able to partner with the FRQ on some of this ongoing work and benefit from the experience and knowledge of these experts."