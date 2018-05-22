Former UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner has been appointed interim chair of British Basketball in an attempt to lead the organisation out of a financial crisis.

Warner, who stepped-down from his UK Athletics position after over a decade at the helm last year, has since served in a similar temporary role at the British Equestrian Federation.

He told The Times that he would oversee a three-month review period at the basketball organisation in an attempt to restore relations with public sports bodies.

British Basketball warned in February that they may have to withdraw funding for national teams due to their lack of finance.

It is hoped that some solutions will be found before the senior men's team are due to play in two World Cup qualifiers in Glasgow on June 29 and July 2.

"The condition for me taking the post would be that everybody involved commits to a sensible, three-month review and that the DCMS [Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] releases some funding to tide the sport over while that is taking place," Warner told The Times before his appointment was officially announced.

The British Basketball Board comprises 10 members, including representatives of England, Scotland and Wales Basketball.

Warner is likely to act as a liaison between these federations as well as with other bodies such as the British Basketball League.

Andrew Billingham, Emir Feisal, Sadie Mason and John Zerafa - who works for British-based Vero Communications - have also recently been announced as four new directors with responsibility for sport, finance, commercial and marketing and communications respectively.

Great Britain's basketball team are under threat due to the funding problems ©Getty Images

Basketball has not received UK Sport funding in recent years due to a focus on sports deemed most likely to produce major international medals.

UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger told The Scotsman this week, though, that a "national consultation" will take place later this year to determine whether they should fund a wider range of sports.

Warner also chaired London’s successful campaign to host the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations' World Athletics Championships.

He remains chair of World Para Athletics on behalf of the International Paralympic Committee.

In 2012, Warner was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to British Athletics.

He is also chair of the Palace for Life Foundation, the official charity of London-based football club Crystal Palace.

"I am delighted to have been appointed interim chair of British Basketball at such a pivotal time for the sport," Warner added in an official statement.

"Basketball has genuine mass appeal and, as the recent Commonwealth Games showed, our elite teams can deliver on the world stage when given the opportunity.

"I look forward to working with my Board colleagues, the sport's wide range of stakeholders and potential partners to ensure a sustainable, vibrant and inspiring future for the sport at the elite level."