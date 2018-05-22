The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has signed a deal with sports brand Li-Ning, which will run through to Tokyo 2020.

Under the arrangement, Li-Ning has become the IOA's official sports apparel partner until the Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital.

Indian athletes will be provided with training gear, leisure wear and shoes for events including this year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires will also be covered as part of the deal, which follows on from a partnership which covered Rio 2016.

The deal will benefit Indian athletes until Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We are pleased to announce Li-Ning as the official sports apparel partner of the Indian contingent until the 2020 Olympic Games," said IOA President Narinder Batra.

"This partnership represents the rising stature of Indian sports and at this crucial juncture to find a like-minded partner like Li-Ning gives us and our athletes a great boost."

Mahender Kapoor, the managing director of Li Ning's owner Sunlight Sports, said: "We, Li-Ning-Sunlight Sports, are excited and happy to join Indian Olympic Association as its official sports apparel partner for a period of nearly three years covering Asian Games 2018, 2018 Summer Olympic Youth Games and 2020 Olympic Games.

"Like we provided the comfort wear apparels and footwears to Indian athletes in 2016 Rio Olympics, we are fully committed at providing best quality and on-field comfort clothes to Indian athletes during these mega events."