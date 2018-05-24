Hosts Belarus have targeted "two to three" medals in every wrestling division which will be contested at the Minsk 2019 European Games.

Kamandar Madzhidov, the chairman of the Belarusian Wrestling Federation, made the ambitious target in a press conference, according to BelTA.

Minsk will host the second edition of the European Games between June 21 and 30 and Belarus are keen for success on home soil.

Their wrestlers will also be targeting the World and European Championships next year.

"Every effort will be made to make sure Belarusian wrestlers perform to the top of their abilities in all events," Madzhidov said.

Belarus are hoping to medal in every wrestling division at their home European Games ©Getty Images

"The European Games is one of the main competitions next season.

"Many big-name athletes will come to Minsk.

"We look forward to two to three medals in each of the three types of wrestling."

Wrestling at the European Games will be held at the Palace of Sports.

The venue will be renovated in time for the event.