Beijing 2022 officials have admitted further work is required on their contingency plans for the Winter Olympic Games after Pyeongchang 2018 was blighted by the cancellation and postponement of several skiing events owing to poor weather conditions.

Strong winds forced the suspension or cancellation of 19 events during February's Games in the South Korean resort.

Alpine skiing competitions were among the worst affected during the event and Tong Lixin, Beijing 2022 sports department director, has vowed the Organising Committee will learn their lesson from Pyeongchang 2018.

A Beijing delegation travelled to the 2018 Winter Olympics to observe the event as part of their preparations for the 2022 Games.

Games staff, Government officials, venue owners and other stakeholders recently gathered at Beijing 2022's headquarters for a summit to discuss their observational mission to Pyeongchang.

Several Alpine skiing events were hit by postponements and cancellations during Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Beijing 2022 also sent over 250 staff to observe and work side-by-side with their South Korean counterparts in the lead-up to and during the 2018 Games.

"It was a fruitful brainstorm that will help shed light on the importance of scientific planning, construction progress and Games time operation for hosting successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2022," Beijing 2022 President Cai Qi said, according to China Daily.

"Our preparation and organisation shall focus on the demands of venue operation and competitions during the Games and strike a balance between high standards and frugality."

It has also been claimed that Beijing 2022 now have over 40 staff capable of holding "critical" roles within the Organising Committee.

"The brainstorming sessions have cleared our heads and the staff-sharing program on the Pyeongchang frontline has born fruit in the form of a deep talent pool of our own," said Yan Cheng, Beijing 2022's human resource director.