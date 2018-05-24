Istanbul has been awarded the 2020 Champions League final as George Koumas was appointed to replace the late Costakis Koutsokoumnis on the FIFA Council at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Kiev.

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in the Turkish city was chosen ahead of the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon to host the final of UEFA's flagship club competition.

Istanbul last staged the Champions League final in 2005, when English Premier League club Liverpool beat Italian side AC Milan on penalties.

Officials from Turkey's bid for the 2024 UEFA European Championships have claimed the decision provides a boost to their campaign, where they are up against Germany.

It was among several decisions taken by the Executive Committee of European football's governing body as Gdansk in Poland was successful with its bid for the 2020 Europa League final.

Gdansk will host the showpiece match in the second-tier competition after the ruling body picked the Polish city over Porto’s Estádio do Dragão.

The UEFA Executive Committee met in Kiev today ©UEFA

The venue in the Portuguese city was given the final of the 2020 Super Cup, contested by the winners of the Champions League and Europa League, as a consolation.

The Austria Arena in Vienna was awarded the 2020 Women's Champions League final.

Kumas, the head of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA), has replaced his compatriot Koutsokoumnis on the FIFA Council after the latter passed away at the age of 61 in March.

Koutsokoumnis, President of the CFA before his death, died following a long battle with cancer.

Kumas will be one of UEFA's representatives on the ruling Council until a permanent successor is chosen at the governing body's Congress in 2019.

The Executive Committee also approved and confirmed the dates for the 2020 European Championships, where matches will be held across 12 European countries.

The tournament will begin on June 12 and conclude with the final at London's Wembley Stadium on July 12.

The meeting took place in the Ukrainian capital, which is hosting the women's and men's Champions League finals.