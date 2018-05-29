Beijing 2022 leaders are hoping to attract more skilled international workers to play a part in the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in the Chinese capital.

An official "action plan" including a "global recruitment mechanism" was announced today, according to ECNS.

Organisers hope to attract people to work in areas including sports management and volunteer services.

Yan Cheng, director of the Beijing 2022 human resources department, told ECNS that international talent was needed as China's winter sports industry is still "relatively underdeveloped".

He also said the Organising Committee would strenghten its contact and cooperation with similar bodies overseas.

This could include attracting staff who worked at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in South Korea in February.

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Fourteen experts from foreign countries have reportedly already helped Beijing address issues including venue planning, track design and overall logistics.

Beijing 2022 began their first extensive recruitment drive in April of last year.

It has so far led to 31 out of 3,894 applicants being appointed to various roles.

The Winter Olympics are due to run between February 4 and 20 in 2022.

The Paralympics are scheduled to follow between March 4 and 13.

Beijing hosted the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in 2008 and will become the first city to also host the Winter editions.

The International Olympic Committee will hear an update on progress for 2022 at the Pyeongchang 2018 de-brief in Beijing, which is due to begin on Monday (June 4).