Beijing 2022 organisers have prepared a list of more than 2,000 questions to ask at next week's Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic de-brief.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will gather in the Chinese capital from Monday (June 4) to assess this year's Winter Games which took place in South Korea in February.

It will be a key chance for Beijing to learn before their hosting duties in four years time, with IOC President Thomas Bach due to hear a report from the Chinese Organising Committee during the five-day event.

Yan Cheng, the human resources director for Beijing 2022, told China Daily the list of questions would be shared with members of the IOC delegation as well as officials from Pyeongchang.

They relate to areas including snow sport operations, he said.

"This marks the handover of Olympic hosting expertise from Pyeongchang to Beijing," said Yan.

"The share of knowledge and transfer of expertise from the Pyeongchang Organising Committee will enlighten us about the complexity of hosting the Winter Olympic Games and provide us with proven experience to facilitate our work."

Beijing 2022 leaders have already announced plans to attract more skilled international workers to play a part in the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The de-brief for Pyeongchang 2018 will be held next week ©Getty Images

Organisers hope to attract people to work in areas including sports management and volunteer services.

Yan told ECNS that international talent was needed as China's winter sports industry is still "relatively underdeveloped".

He also said the Organising Committee would strenghten its contact and cooperation with similar bodies overseas.

This could include attracting staff who worked at Pyeongchang 2018.

Fourteen experts from foreign countries have reportedly already helped Beijing address issues including venue planning, track design and overall logistics.

Beijing 2022 began their first extensive recruitment drive in April of last year.

It has so far led to 31 out of 3,894 applicants being appointed to various roles.

The Winter Olympics are due to run between February 4 and 20 in 2022.

The Paralympics are scheduled to follow between March 4 and 13.

Beijing itself will share the sporting action with clusters in Zhangjiakou and Yanqing.

The capital hosted the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in 2008 and will become the first city to also host the Winter editions.