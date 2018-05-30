Defending champions United States overcame Russia to secure top spot in Group B at the International Swimming Federation's Women's Water Polo World League Super Final in Kunshan.

The American team had already beaten Canada and Japan in the group phase, but were determined to finish the stage off in style.

They were challenged throughout their clash with Russia at the Kunshan Leisure Centre.

Despite their rivals remaining close for much of the game, the US eventually emerged as 10-7 winners to seal top spot in Group B.

Canada secured second place as they emerged as dominant 13-4 winners against Japan, who ended behind Russia in fourth.

Winless Japan will now have to upset the odds in the quarter-finals, where they are due to face Group A winners The Netherlands.

The Dutch squad claimed their third straight win by overcoming China 10-7.

Final Points:

Group A: Netherlands 9, Spain 6, China 3, Australia 0.

Group B: USA 9, Canada 6, Russia 3, Japan 0.

USA and Netherlands top FINA Women's Water Polo World League Super Final groups >> https://t.co/wrCVvFq96S#FINA #SuperFinal #waterpolo #WPWL18 pic.twitter.com/QdP4tfQdaj — FINA (@fina1908) May 30, 2018

The closest match of the day saw Spain earn a narrow 10-9 win over Australia, which saw them finish in second place.

Quarter-final matches will begin tomorrow with Spain’s match against Russia, with their clash expected to be followed by China’s battle with Canada.

Netherlands will then take on Japan, before the United States meet Australia.