Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu is to receive his country's People's Honour Award.

The 23-year-old double Olympic gold medallist will become the first from his sport to receive the accolade, as well as the youngest ever.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga confirmed today that Hanyu, the Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 men's champion, will be recognised at a ceremony with Prime Minister Shinzō Abe on July 2.

The Award is handed out by the Prime Minister to people who excel in sport, entertainment or other walks of life.

"I am humbled to be given such a prestigious prize," said Hanyu who, according to Kyodo News, also dedicated the award to people who suffered following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

Yuzuru Hanyu is greeted by fans after a victory ceremony following Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"I hope this will be a bright light to the disaster-hit area and the skating world."

Hanyu, who trains in Canada, became the first men's figure skater to defend an Olympic title since American Dick Button did so in 1952.

His win in Pyeongchang in February came despite an ankle injury in November.

According to Kyodo News, more than 100,000 people celebrated his win at a victory parade in Sendai.

Judo's Yasuhiro Yamashita, wrestlers Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho and marathon runner Naoko Takahashi are other Olympic champions who have received the People's Honour Award.