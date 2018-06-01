The United States are one match away from clinching the International Swimming Federation's Women's Water Polo World League Super Final title for the fifth time in a row after winning their last four clash in China today.

The Americans eased past Russia 8-3 as the tournament reached the semi-final stage at the Kunshan Sports Centre.

Kaleigh Gilchrist and Kiley Neushul scored twice each for the Americans who are also the reigning Olympic and world champions.

They blew the Russians away in the first two quarters and led 6-1 at half-time.

Ashleigh Johnson played well for the US in goal with the defending champions never troubled despite not scoring in the final quarter.

Ashleigh Johnson had a fine game in goal for the United States ©Getty Images

They will now play The Netherlands in the final tomorrow.

The Dutch thrashed Canada 11-5 to book their place in the showpiece match.

If Canada had won, it would have booked a repeat of last year's final.

In other classification matches today, Spain beat Australia 11-8 and hosts China edged Japan 8-7.

The Spanish will now meet China for fifth spot tomorrow, with Australia playing Japan for seventh place.

Canada will meet Russia for bronze.