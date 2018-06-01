Adam Roczek, an International University Sports Federation (FISU) continental association delegate and the European University Sports Association President, has had the title of "Doctor Honoris Causa" bestowed upon him by the National University of Ukraine on Physical Education and Sport academic council.

Roczek, who received the award during a ceremony in Kiev, joins an illustrious group of sports figures to have been recognised with the honorary university distinction.

Among the group is Jacques Rogge, former President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and Sergey Bubka, vice-president of the International Association of Athletics Federations and President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine.

Others include Valeriy Borzov, an IOC member, vice-president of the NOC of Ukraine, and President of the Ukrainian Athletics Federation.

The National University of Ukraine on Physical Education and Sport, founded in 1930 in Kiev, plays a crucial role in the development of sport in Ukraine and is the alma mater to 300 Olympic medallists.

"This is a tribute to the whole community of university sport, to the European university sport and all its members," Roczek said upon receiving the award.

"This is the token of appreciation of our joint efforts to build friendship between countries, based on the values laid in the Olympic Charter - companionship, solidarity and honesty."

EUSA President Adam Roczek, left, with Evgenii Imas, right, rector of the National University of Ukraine on Physical Education and Sport ©FISU

FISU vice-president Marian Dymalski helped open the ceremony.

On behalf of FISU President Oleg Matytsin, he expressed his appreciation for the support and strong leadership that Roczek has given to the international university sports movement.

In October of last year, Dymalski was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Lviv State University of Physical Culture.

Dymalski was honoured with the "Doctor Honoris Causa" for his contribution to the development of university sport.

His promotion of bilateral relations between Poland and Ukraine, particularly in sport and among youth, was also recognised.