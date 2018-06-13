Tokyo 2020 has published the second version of its sustainability plan together with a guiding principle of "Be better, together - for the planet and the people".

It constitutes the final strategic plan that will govern sustainability activities for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in two years’ time.

With the guiding principle, Tokyo 2020 aims to ensure sustainable delivery of the Games and also hopes to contribute to the United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

Related goals, targets and measures are specified in the plan under five themes; climate change, resource management, natural environment and biodiversity, consideration of human rights, labour and fair business practices, and involvement, cooperation and communications.

"Sustainability has undoubtedly become an essential aspect of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō said.

"I am confident that Tokyo 2020’s efforts to achieve a zero carbon society, to limit resource waste and encourage consideration of human rights, among other things, will become legacies of these Games.

"Going forward, under the guiding principle of 'Be better, together – for the planet and the people', Tokyo 2020 will implement the plan in cooperation with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the National Government and our delivery partners, as well as striving to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals."

Hiroshi Komiyama, Tokyo 2020’s Sustainability Committee chairperson, added: "The Tokyo 2020 Games are a great opportunity for us to show to the world a vision of society humankind is striving for in the 21st century.

"The main themes of this plan are major issues that humankind is facing.

"Japan has tackled a number of these, including pollution.

"'Be better, together' - let's move forward with all people, aiming for a better society.

"I believe it is going to be one of the Games’ significant legacies for the future of Tokyo, Japan and the world."

Among Tokyo 2020’s ambitious aims is to ensure that 100 per cent of electricity used in the operation of the Games is from renewable sources.

The Organising Committee also intends to take other measures that will boost efforts to mitigate climate change and encourage sustainable living.

Tokyo 2020 hopes to contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals ©Getty Images

Furthermore, Tokyo 2020 is striving to minimise the adverse impact of resource waste and depletion on ecosystems and the environment by implementing resource management measures across all supply chains involved in delivery of the Games.

Ninety-nine per cent of items and goods procured for the Games will be re-used or re=cycled.

In a programme that the Organising Committee has already begun, Olympic and Paralympic medals will be manufactured from precious metals recovered from used consumer electronic appliances such as mobile phones donated by people across Japan.

In terms of the theme of "involvement, cooperation and communications", Tokyo 2020 says it is looking to create a sustainable Games open to everyone by encouraging the participation and co-operation of the whole of society in their preparation and delivery, as well as by sharing the experience of them with people all over Japan and overseas.

It is claimed this necessitates the engagement of volunteers, spectators and other members of the public, as well as efforts by the Games' many stakeholders.

The Organising Committee aims to achieve these goals through education and through initiatives such as nationwide participation programmes, volunteer programmes and the Olympic and Paralympic medal project.

In April, Tokyo 2020 launched a consultation process to allow the public to submit feedback on the second version of its draft sustainability plan.

The feedback period closed on May 9.

The first sustainability plan was published in January of last year with organisers claiming that it "illustrated the directions, objectives and some examples of sustainability measures due to be implemented during preparations for the Games and during their actual operation".

Tokyo 2020 was recently criticised for its use of plywood panels on the new Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital, 87 per cent of which will come from Southeast Asian rainforests.

It has led to environmentalists criticising the Games for "a lack of sustainability" while the legality of the timber used has been questioned.

The plywood used on the Olympic constructions is said to be used for "formwork or moulds", which environmentalists see as a wasteful use of tropical wood.

Tokyo 2020's sustainable sourcing code requires that timber used on Olympic constructions is legal and considerate towards ecosystems.

Version two of the Tokyo 2020 sustainability plan can be viewed in full by clicking here.