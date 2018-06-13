The leaders of Canada, Mexico and United States were among those to voice their congratulations after the North American trio were awarded the 2026 FIFA World Cup here today.

The United bid triumphed over Morocco by 134 votes to 65 in a ballot held during the FIFA Congress here.

US President Donald Trump reacted soon after the vote was announced by posting on Twitter: "The US, together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup.

"Congratulations - a great deal of hard work!"

The New York Times revealed shortly before the vote how Trump, who will be out of office by 2026 even if he is re-elected for a second four-year term in 2020, sent three letters earlier this year reassuring FIFA that travel restrictions will not reply to anyone attending the showpiece event.

He reportedly told FIFA President Gianni Infantino that "all eligible athletes, officials, and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination".

Trump also tweeted in April that "it would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the US", in what was interpreted by many as an implicit threat.

Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, who had clashed with Trump at the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec earlier this week, was similarly pleased today.

"Good news this morning: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Canada, the US and Mexico," he tweeted.

"Congratulations to everyone who worked hard on this bid - it’s going to be a great tournament!"

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto also posted on Twitter: "We did it! North America will host 2026 #WorldCup #United2026."

An as-of-yet unfulfilled pledge to build a wall along the Mexican border was a key part of Trump's successful re-election bid in 2016.

US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro was among the United 2026 co-bid leaders to speak jubilantly afterwards.

Sixty out of 80 games are due to take place in the US but the bid was promoted as a completely joint effort - possibly to negate any anti-American sentiments.

"Hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a rare and important moment to demonstrate that we are all truly united through sport," said Cordeiro.

"We are humbled by the trust our colleagues in the FIFA family have put in our bid, strengthened by the unity between our three countries and the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) region and excited by the opportunity we have to put football on a new and sustainable path for generations to come."

Morocco Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa was magnanimous in defeat.

"I wish to congratulate FIFA for the conduct of this process and congratulate the President for what he has done in order to move things towards more transparency and more inclusion," he said.

"I would like to reaffirm the determination of my country to continue to work for football and realise one day our dream to host the World Cup in Morocco."