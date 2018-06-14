The Chinese Skating Association (CSA) has cited the renovation of venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games as one of the reasons behind its decision not to host any International Skating Union (ISU) events during the 2018-2019 season.

According to Xinhua, a source from the CSA confirmed that five ISU events during the campaign in China will not be going ahead as planned.

These include the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating, the Shanghai Trophy, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, the ISU Speed Skating World Cup and the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup.

"There are two reasons for our quitting hosting events temporarily," the source said.

"First of all, every national team in ice sports needs to 'go out' more and better integrate themselves into international training and competition systems.

"Secondly, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is coming up.

"A lot of venues will be renovated and cannot be used to host events in the planned time.

"We tried our best but can't make it in the end."

ISU technical delegates recently visited the construction site for the Beijing 2022 speed skating venue.

Dubbed the "Ice Ribbon" due to 22 "ribbons" being made through 3,360 pieces of glass, it is claimed to depict speed skaters racing.

The venue will have a capacity of 12,000 when it is completed, with the current schedule estimating work will have concluded by the end of 2019.

The Ice Ribbon venue will become China's National Speed Skating Oval.

It is located a short distance to the north of the Olympic Park, which boasts Beijing 2008 venues such as the Water Cube aquatics centre and the Bird's Nest Stadium.

The ISU delegation included their vice-president Tron Espeli, technical delegate German Panov and ice-making expert Mark Messer.

Espeli claimed he was pleased by the progress being made at the site and the location of the future venue.

During their meeting with organisers, the ISU discussed competition schedules, ice-making facilities and legacy plans.