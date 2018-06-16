Germany's Florian Wellbrock touched home first today to win the fourth leg of the FINA/HOSA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 in Balatonfüred.

The German, who competed in the 1500 metres freestyle event at Rio 2016, clocked a time of 1 hour 55min 40.02sec for the 10 kilometres race in Hungary and was followed by Olympic champion and Doha World Series winner Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands.

Weertman, who had finished fourth in Setubal in Portugal last week, finished nearly 17 seconds behind.

France's Axel Reymond closed the podium four seconds later in 1:55:59.1.

Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha, a three-time world 25km champion, won the women's event in 2:05:53.1.

Cunha had finished seventh in Setubal last weekend and took the silver medal in the Seychelles last month.

Setubal winner Haley Anderson bagged the silver medal today in 2:05:53.4, while 2016 overall Series winner Rachele Bruni of Italy stole the bronze in 2:05:54.7.

The next stop on in the Marathon Swim World Series is due to be in St Jean in Canada on July.

It will be the fifth of nine events.

