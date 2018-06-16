Mexico’s Ahtziri Sandoval beat home favourite Filipa Martins to the women’s uneven bars gold medal on the first day of finals at the International Gymnastics Federation World Challenge Cup in Guimarães in Portugal.

Sandoval secured victory by scoring 13.450 points to Martins’ 13.150 at the Pavilhao Multiusos de Guimaraes.

Rounding out the podium was Spain’s Helena Bonilla, who managed 13.100 points.

Today’s one other women’s final came in the vault and saw South Korea’s Yeo Seojeong triumph with 13.675 points.

She beat nearest challenger Gabriela Janik of Poland by a margin of 0.50 points.

Mexico’s Victoria Mata was a further 0.150 points behind in third.

In the men’s rings event, double world medallist Manrique Larduet of Cuba came out on top with 14.650 points.

Romania's Andrei Vasile Muntean finished second with 14.500 points and Japan’s Kentaro Yunoki third with 14.300.

Cuba's Manrique Larduet outdid his rivals in the men's rings event ©Getty Images

Among today’s other male winners was Canada’s Thierry Pellerin, who prevailed in the pommel horse with 14.350 points.

Hungary’s Zoltan Kallai was the runner-up with 13.500 points, while Japan’s Koki Maeda claimed the bronze medal with the same score.

In the men’s floor exercise, Guatemala’s Jorge Vega Lopez tasted victory with 14.350 points.

Japan’s Takumi Sato finished second with 14.300 points, while Spain’s Rayderley Zapata came third with 14.100.

Action in Guimarães is due to conclude tomorrow with the remaining finals.

A further five gold medals will be awarded.