Seven of the best American shotgun athletes have signed exclusive professional staff agreements with Federal Premium Ammunition as the company forges new pathways for the elite United States team.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock will serve as Federal Premium Ammunition's brand ambassador.

Joining Hancock will be three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic bronze medallist Corey Cogdell-Unrein, current world record holder Jake Wallace, current junior world champion Katie Jacob, three-time US trap champion Ashley Carroll, five-time World Cup silver medallist Caitlin Connor and seven-time US Championship medallist Kayle Browning-Thomas.

"We're very proud to be part of Team USA and cannot wait to tell the story of these amazing athletes," said Federal Premium's senior marketing director Jason Nash.

"This team represents the best competitors and the future of our shooting sports."

Hancock is the first American shotgun competitor to have won three world titles.

Double Olympic champion Vincent Hancock is one of seven US shotgun competitors who will benefit from a new deal with Federal Premium Ammunition announced by USA Shooting ©Getty Images

He has also won two Olympic gold medals, nine World Cup gold medals and two golds at the Pan American Games.

Hancock is also a decorated military veteran, having served as a sergeant in the US Army Marksmanship Unit.

He was awarded two Meritorious Service Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, an Army Service Ribbon and a Distinguished International Shooter Badge.

In addition to her multiple Olympic medals in three straight appearances, Cogdell-Unreinhas earned eight World Cup medals over the course of her career.

Wallace has competed in each of the last four World Championships and is bound for another later this year in Changwon, South Korea.

He is one of just 10 men ever to record a perfect score of 125 in men's rrap, having done so at the 2014 Championship of the Americas.

He is now primed to help get an American back into the Olympic competition following two Games where there has been no US presence in men's trap.

"Having the opportunity to partner with such an outstanding company like Federal Premium is exactly what I have been looking for," said Wallace.

"We have found a partner that is just as invested in the future of Olympic shotgun sports as we are.

"Their shells are some of the finest in the world and it only makes sense that they would be shot by the world's finest shotgun athletes."