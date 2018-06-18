The International Surfing Association (ISA) has today set out what it describes as further key details to address "mis-information" about the governance of stand-up paddle (SUP).

This includes responding to claims by the International Canoe Federation (ICF) that it is acting in the best interests of athletes.

At the same time, the ISA has further re-affirmed its full commitment to having the ongoing question of the international governance of SUP put before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The world governing body insists that it has long-standing experience in the sport and has only faced interference from the ICF since trying to add the discipline onto the programme for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

This is denied by the ICF, however, which claims no organisation should have a monopoly over a specific sport.

The CAS ended an unsuccessful mediation of the row in May.

ICF President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member José Perurena called for an end to the feud earlier this month.

In a statement released today, ISA President Fernando Aguerre says "it is a shame and a detriment to all involved in the sport" that the ISA's governance of SUP has been challenged by the ICF.

"Enough is enough, and we now feel it is important to set the record straight with verifiable facts, something that the ICF recent press releases completely lack," the Argentinean said.

"Contrary to what has been reported recently by the ICF, the ISA has continued to propose clear and reasonable solutions throughout the ongoing situation.

"In November 2017, we set out in writing a fair and constructive framework to ICF which would have distinguished the two IFs' (International Federations) roles while giving ICF a well-defined scope of activity given their new-found interest in the discipline.

"We basically proposed that ICF run their stand-up canoe racing, since that is exactly where they classified SUP in their late 2016 Congress, as a sub-category of canoe.

"For the ICF, SUP racing was essentially a type of canoe.

"It was a pity that our proposals were summarily rejected by the ICF, who instead chose to undermine the mediation process.

"We have always sought to engage and communicate with ICF to achieve a positive outcome for SUP - but ICF seems to have little interest in finding a reasonable solution."

ISA President Fernando Aguerre says "it is a shame and a detriment to all involved in the sport" that the ISA’s governance of SUP has been challenged by the ICF ©Getty Images

Aguerre goes onto accuse the ICF of not respecting a process agreed with the IOC, including "refusing to accept that the fundamental question of governance is put before CAS arbitration".

He claims this is a question which all the stakeholders are eager to answer.

"Instead, the ICF is proposing that the only subject of discussion at CAS arbitration be the legal basis of an IF's exclusivity to govern a sport," Aguerre said.

"The ISA is ready and eager to take this question to CAS, as agreed with the IOC, but our petition to ICF's lawyers has now gone unanswered since May 2.

"These facts have never been mentioned by the ICF in any of their SUP related communications.

"In the absence of an agreed solution, we are convinced that the ICF should accept our request to go to CAS, so we can progress to a resolution in the interests of all, and most importantly, the athletes and competitors that take part across the world.

"Ultimately, they are the ones who suffer.

"In the end, the facts surrounding this dispute will speak for themselves and, we believe, will demonstrate to CAS and the wider Olympic Movement, the ISA's true history of leadership, commitment and development of SUP."

Perurena claimed earlier this month that the ICF had deliberately not engaged in public debate with the ISA, preferring to "concentrate on working behind the scenes to support existing and developing events within the Federation, and to drive for mass participation in the discipline".

It is unclear how many of the discipline's top paddlers plan to compete at the ICF's inaugural World Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Portugal from August 30 to September 2.

The ICF does, however, claim to be "thrilled with the level of interest being shown from athletes all over the world".

It also already claims to have bidders for its next SUP World Championships.

Casper Steinfath, a four-time SUP world champion and ISA vice-president, has claimed he can say "without hesitation that the ISA has been and remains the sole governing body for SUP" ©Getty Images

Aguerre was keen to stress that the ICF has yet to organise any World Championship or international SUP events.

"These are factual, historical and on the record matters," he added.

"We also must question the ICF's true commitment to the interest of the athletes practising SUP.

"Contrary to their denials, if it were not for interventions by ICF, SUP would have been included in the sports programme of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

"We had a great plan, an amazing venue and we had been in advanced discussions with the Buenos Aires organisers and the IOC sports department, but the ICF's objections caused all that momentum to be lost.

"In doing so, the ICF deprived young athletes from around the world the opportunity on the world's greatest youth sporting stage and thus fundamentally prevented the development of SUP."

Casper Steinfath, a four-time ISA SUP world champion and ISA vice-president, has claimed he can say "without hesitation that the ISA has been and remains the sole governing body for SUP".

"From a personal point of view, it has been saddening and frustrating to see an organisation without any history or culture in the sport challenge the ISA after all the work the Federation has done to grow the sport around the world," the Dane added.

"As a member of the ISA's Executive Committee and Athletes' Commission, I know that the ISA has made a considerable effort and put forward reasonable proposals to help find a resolution, and it is again disappointing to see these willfully disregarded.

"I'm hopeful of a swift resolution so that the athletes can focus once more on a clear competitive pathway on an international level in the best interests of the growth and development of the sport worldwide.

"It's also frustrating and confusing to the athletes to see the ICF organising a so-called World Championship without any history or experience in the sport.

"As far as I know and based on the elite athletes with whom I compete and interact with on a daily basis, no-one is taking this event seriously."

When asked by insidethegames for comment, an ICF spokesman said: "We have tried as an International Federation at all times to keep the discussions with the ISA professional and to not engage in a public slanging match.

"It is not our intention to change our approach now.

"We will continue to work to find a solution which best suits the athletes and their long-term ambitions.

"We are also happy to let our World Championships later this year, which will include the first-ever masters, juniors and inflatables world titles, speak for themselves.

"We will be making a very significant announcement soon which will demonstrate the level of athlete support for our event."