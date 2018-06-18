Another unified team is due to appear at the Asian Games ©Getty Images

North and South Korea will march under a unified flag and join together for combined teams in some sports at this year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, it has been announced today.

This was agreed following a latest round of talks between the two countries at their shared border. 

It has not yet been announced which sports will have combined teams.

A total of 40 sports are due to feature at the continental-wide event in Indonesia, which is due to take place from August 18 to September 2.

It was also announced today that a basketball match will take place in North Korean capital Pyongyang on July 4 to mark the anniversary of an inter-Korean agreement on unification.

Another match is due to be held in Seoul later this year.

North and South Korean ice hockey players competed together in a unified team at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images
North and South Korean ice hockey players competed together in a unified team at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"We agreed to promote sports cooperation and exchanges including joint training and matches," they said.

Sport played just one part of a series of a wide-ranging discussions aimed at finally formally ending the Korean War after a state of ceasefire since hostilities ended in 1953.

Basketball, canoeing, gymnastics, judo, rowing, soft tennis and table tennis expressed interest in the combined team idea in April.

It follows a joint march at the Opening Ceremony of February's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

A unified Korean women's ice hockey team also featured. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met United States President Donald Trump for a historic first-ever summit between the two nations in Singapore last week.