Dragon boat racing has joined ice hockey and table tennis as the latest sporting vehicle for pan-Korean peace after emerging as the most likely discipline for a unified team at this year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
It was announced yesterday following another round of North of South Korean border talks that the two countries will march as a unified team at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies in the Indonesian capital.
It was also proposed that they will form joint teams at the event, due to take place from August 18 to September 2, but the exact sports were not revealed.
At present, canoeing is the only sport about which plans have been publicly disclosed.
Dragon boat racing, one of three canoeing disciplines due to take place, has origins in Ancient China and consists of 10 or 20 athletes paddling together in long boats with single-bladed paddles.
It featured at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou before returning to the programme this time around - under the International Canoe Federation (ICF) banner for the first time - after missing the 2014 event in Incheon.
It does not have a particular heritage on the Korean peninsula, although South Korea did win a bronze medal in 2010.
The Korean Canoe Federation have said that they are in the final stages of preparing a joint team and are hoping for a final answer from North Korea early next month.
A delegation from the ICF is due to travel to North Korea next month and joint training sessions could then take place in Seoul.
No agreement has yet been officially signed with the Olympic Council of Asia and relevant National Olympic Committees.
insidethegames understands that it is hoped a unified team will also be formed in one other, yet-to-be-determined, sport.
Neither North or South Korea are keen to form joint teams in sports where they each have medal-winning potential as they do not want to be restricted on athlete numbers.
This seemingly rules out the likes of table tennis, where an ad-hoc unified women's team competed in the semi-finals of last month's World Team Championships in Halmstad after North and South Korea were drawn to face each other in the quarter-finals.
The OCA, unlike the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at Pyeongchang 2018, have ruled that no extra athletes will be permitted for a unified team.
It follows a joint march at the Opening Ceremony of February's Winter Olympic Games in the South Korean county.
An enlarged unified Korean women's ice hockey team also featured.
There appears to be no plans for a unified team in slalom or sprint canoeing events.