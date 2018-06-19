Paris will mark the first Olympic Day since it won the 2024 Games with a programme of sporting activities and demonstrations throughout the city on Saturday (June 23).

Sports activities will be open to all in the heart of the Rives de Seine Park here while there will be sports demonstrations by athletes and a 2024 metre fluorescent nocturnal race at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

The event will be officially inaugurated at noon on the forecourt of the Hôtel de Ville by Denis Masseglia, President of the French National Olympic Committee, Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris and Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.

But the activities will get underway from 10am, when a nautical base at the foot of the Pont Marie will welcome visitors to practice canoeing and sailing.

From 11am, the forecourt of the Hôtel de Ville will host collective sports: football, handball, volleyball and rugby.

The forecourt of the Hôtel de Ville will host football, handball, volleyball and rugby as part of this Saturday's Olympic Day celebrations in Paris ©Getty Images

Access is free - and all will be accompanied by sounds contributed by Dany Synth and Mr. Viktor.

For those who prefer individual sports, tennis, triathlon and swimming will also be on the programme.

Between 3pm and 5pm, the bridge of Arcole will host an exceptional pole vault competition involving athletes including France's world record holder Renaud Lavillenie.

From 7.30pm to 10pm, the Alexander III Bridge will host trampoline, BMX demonstration sessions and an exceptional dunk contest with legend Kadour Ziani and the group of "Crazy dunkers", all to the sounds of Fiona Zanetti and Aazar.

At 10.30pm the 2024m night race will get underway from the Esplanade des Invalides to the foot of the Eiffel Tower.