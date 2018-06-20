Argentina moved top of Group A ahead of Chile at the 2018 Pan American Men’s Handball Championship in Nuuk in Greenland after a 54-10 win over Guatemala, with both of the top two now guaranteed semi-finals places.

Argentina and Chile are due meet tomorrow at Godthåbhallen in the final round of group matches, where they will be playing for seeding as group winner - thus avoiding the defending champions Brazil, who ensured they will finish top of Group B tonight with a 36-26 win over the hosts.

Such is Argentina’s superiority in terms of goals scored - 108 to 55 - that a draw would leave them comfortably top.

Puerto Rico, who beat Peru 30-25 in their last group match today, will finish third whatever happens tomorrow.

Peru, yet without a point, will play the final group match tomorrow against bottom team Guatemala, whose goal difference is 12 worse than theirs.

On the other side of the draw, Uruguay maintained a chance of reaching the last four as they beat Colombia 26-22 to establish themselves one off the two top qualifying places occupied by Brazil and the hosts, whom they trail on goal difference.

Argentina maintained their winning run to secure a semi-final place at the Pan American Men's Handball Championships in Greenland ©Pan American Handball

In the first Group B match of the day, Canada beat Paraguay 25-21 to ensure they will finish fourth.

Other than the Chile versus Argentina match, tomorrow’s final round of qualifying matches will see Guatemala and Peru meet in Group A, while Group B will conclude with Uruguay meeting Brazil.

Greenland will play Canada in their last match, while the first Group B game of the day will involve Colombia and Paraguay.

The event is offering the final three places for the 2019 World Handball Championship.

Competition is due to run until Sunday (June 24).