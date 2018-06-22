Major accounting firm Ernst and Young (EY) will provide consulting services for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

EY already has a lot of experience working in multisport events, having previously consulted on the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Pan American Games.

"We are very proud to announce our alliance with EY," Buenos Aires 2018 executive director Leandro Larrosa said.

"We will have consulting services from a leading global company for a project that, due to its scope and complexity, has never been seen before in Argentina."

Buenos Aires will host the third edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games in October ©Getty Images

EY, considered one of the "big four" accountancy firms world wide, has had a presence in Argentina for over 50-years, offering external audit, risk management and business advisory services.

Their Argentina office employs around 2,500 staff.

This year's Youth Olympic Games will be the third summer edition to take place following Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014.

It is due to be held in the Argentinian capital from October 6 to 18, featuring 32 different sports, with around 4,000 athletes expected to take part.

