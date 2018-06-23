Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko met International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe at the renovated Dinamo Stadium in Minsk - and reminded him about plans to hold the first-ever international track and field event between Europe and the United States there in September 2019.

It came as Simon Clegg, the executive director of the 2019 European Games that will take place in Minsk between June 21 and 30, praised the swiftness with which the 22,000-capacity sports arena has been redeveloped with a year to go before the Games get underway.

"The Dinamo Stadium in Minsk impresses with its scale and atmosphere," Clegg said, according to BelTA.

"I believe we will be able to hold an amazing Opening Ceremony for the second European Games and athletics competitions."

Lukashenko told Coe: "I have delivered my part of the promises.

"We have upgraded the stadium.

"Now we need to arrange good, solid competitions here."

Coe responded: "You have fulfilled and even overfulfilled your promise.

Alexander Lukashenko met with IAAF President Sebastian Coe ©Getty Images

"It does not pertain to the stadium alone.

"Of course, we are discussing it and it is of great help.

"Everything we are doing here is very important, because we create opportunities not only for athletes, but also for boys and girls who aspire to become athletes in the future."

The President in turn responded: "Thank you very much.

"It is great that we respect our commitments to each other."

Coe went on to praise Belarus' recent contribution to the fight against doping.

"We discussed this matter two years ago," he said.

"You keep your word in this matter, too."

Lukashenko said: "I know that you strongly support this fight.

"Therefore, after our conversation, we passed all necessary laws endorsing a zero-tolerance policy on doping in our country."

The meeting was also attended by President of the European Athletic Association Svein Arne Hansen.

Very happy to spend yesterday evening in Minsk celebrating the opening of the new 22,000 seater Dinamo athletics stadium and 1 year to go until the Minsk 2019 European Games with Belarus 🇧🇾 President Lukachenko & IAAF President @sebcoe pic.twitter.com/MoWIEUh2C3 — Svein Arne Hansen (@SvenPres) June 22, 2018

Clegg emphasised that, a year before the start of the second European Games, Belarus is well geared up for running such a large-scale sports event.

"The Organising Committee has done a great job," he said.

"However, we all still have a year before the start of the European Games.

"I am convinced that we will be able to achieve even more impressive results over this time."