A quadrennial World Championships for multiple cycling disciplines and measures to improve gender equality were approved by the International Cycling Union (UCI) Management Committee at their latest meeting.

A four-year strategic roadmap, titled Agenda 2022, was approved at the meeting with the document aimed at showing the UCI's objectives in five areas highlighted by David Lappartient in his successful Presidential campaign last year.

He prioritised strengthening the authority of the UCI with "real and effective leadership", which would place the organisation at the service of national federations and make cycling "a sport for the 21st century".

Developing an ambitious vision for professional cycling, ensuring the credibility of sporting results and protecting athletes were also part of the "five pillars" in his manifesto.

The UCI Management Committee approved the establishment of a World Championships for several disciplines, which would take place in one region.

Envisaged to take place every four years, prior to an Olympic year, the Championships would feature road, cross-country, marathon and downhill mountain bike events, track cycling, BMX racing and urban cycling - consisting of BMX freestyle park, trials and mountain bike eliminator.

Para-cycling road and track events, Gran Fondo and indoor cycling - artistic cycling and cycle-ball - would also take place.

It has been envisaged that the event would feature 120 countries, 2,600 elite athletes, 6,000 amateurs and 10,000 accredited individuals, including 700 journalists.

The UCI claim the event will act as a platform to expose cycling's different disciplines, along with allowing fans to watch several World Championships in the same area.

The Championships are envisaged to be held using existing infrastructure, with city centres expected to host competitions in disciplines such as trials and BMX freestyle park.

Expected to be held in a pre-Olympic year, starting in 2023, the Championships could be held over 17 to 19 days.

Indoor cycling would feature at the World Championships, which would be held every four years ©UCI

The UCI have also highlighted measures they will take to improve gender equality within cycling, with work underway in recent months to develop and implement a Charter on this issue.

The governing body state that one of the first measures being developed is the creation of a gender equality policy within the UCI administration, which will form an integral part of the staff regulations.

"The aim of this policy is to guarantee equal, respectful and fair treatment for everyone, particularly with regards to recruitment, and ensuring that men and women are given the same professional opportunities," the UCI said.

"The Charter also contains the fundamental principles according to which the UCI wishes to implement equal pay.

"In this regard, the 2017 UCI Annual Report, which was approved by the Management Committee during the meeting in Arzon, provides comparative male/female average remuneration - a first for an International Sports Federation - as an example of the UCI's commitment to achieving equal treatment for women in all areas of the sport, from the athletes to administration staff."

Employees of UCI women's teams will be required to sign a "strict" code of conduct for the 2019 season, the UCI said, which would raise awareness of and increase responsibility around the harassment that certain riders may face, including from within their own teams.

The signed documents will be sent to the UCI with teams' registrations, with the threat of sanctions should the code of conduct not be respected.

Approval was also given to the gender parity in prize money paid by the UCI for men and women in the overall standings of the Cyclo-Cross World Cup, which they claim means the governing body pays equal prize money across all of their disciplines.

Equality in Cyclo-Cross World Cup prize money was approved ©Getty Images

The UCI added that prize money paid by organisers of the World Cup series would gradually increase over three seasons, starting in 2019-2020.

This would result in "perfect parity" being reached in the in 2021-2022 season.

The UCI will add a junior women's category to the series in the 2020-2021 season.

A policy requiring the approval of the UCI for outfits worn by hosts and hostesses at podium ceremonies at World Championships, or an equal representation of the two genders in these roles, was also brought in.

This will come into force for this year's Road World Championships in Innsbruck-Tirol.

"I am very happy with the approval of Agenda 2022 by the UCI Management Committee, which contributed to its creation," said Lappartient.

"Based on the programme 'Our Passion' which I championed last year during the Presidential campaign, this document will now serve as a plan of action for the UCI administration during the four coming years.

"It contains crucial initiatives for guaranteeing equality between men and women, whether they be riders, Federation employees or any other women involved in our sport.

"It is essential that we all work together for this cause, which is one of my biggest priorities for action.

"This document also contains a totally new concept: one event bringing together several UCI World Championships in the same place, at the same time, as part of a festival of cycling that already sounds fantastic."

The strategic plan is aimed at fulfilling UCI President David Lappartient's manifesto pledges ©Getty Images

Junior Track Cycling World Championships were awarded to Frankfurt in 2019 and Cairo in 2020.

The UCI also approved competition formats for BMX racing and BMX freestyle park for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Registration of snow bike events on the UCI international mountain bike calendar from 2019 was also granted, with agreements from relevant national federations.

This would allow for a UCI Snow Bike World Cup, consisting of four rounds in four countries, to take place from 2020.

Snow bike consists of a downhill event on pre-existing Alpine ski slope, using classic mountain bike equipment.

Integration of Enduro World Series events into the mountain bike calendar was also approved.

A decision was then taken to authorise disc brakes for road and BMX racing from July 1, following three years of tests.

Audited financial statements state that the UCI's consolidated reserves stand at CHF52.9 million (£39 million/$52 million/€45 million), including the velodrome and the UCI’s office which are valued almost half the total.

The UCI said their "healthy" financial situation has allowed for the launch of many of the initiatives contained in Lappartient’s manifesto, including a boost to the training and solidarity activities of the UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC).

The WCC will remain focused on the training of athletes in cycling's five Olympic disciplines, but the UCI will also create a World University of Cycling.

The university would offer training to National Federations in sporting careers, from manager, commissaire, coach, mechanic, sport director, agent and different medical specialities.

It is claimed this evolution will go hand in hand with the strengthening of the the WCC’s network of satellites throughout the world, along with new facilities at the UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland.



A number of measures to boost support for the UCI’s 190 National Federations are also claimed to be underway, including the provision of increased resources for the governing body's international relations service, the creation of a solidarity and emerging cycling countries commission, and the strengthening of the UCI Solidarity Programme.

The Agenda 2022 document is set to be approved at the governing body’s Congress on September 28 in Innsbruck, following their three day Management Committee meeting at the Road World Championships.