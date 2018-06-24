Calgary's potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games has been unanimously approved by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

The COC Session gave their official endorsement to the possible bid from the Canadian city during a meeting in Ottawa.

The approval was widely expected but is a necessary requirement for Calgary 2026 and the COC.

"This represents a very important and positive next step towards Calgary’s candidature for 2026," said COC President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Tricia Smith.

"I want to thank the Session members for their confidence.

"We will continue to work with all the relevant stakeholders to build momentum to ensure an inspiring and responsible Olympic bid."

Calgary 2026 chairman Scott Hutcheson welcomed the support of the COC and claimed it was a "positive step forward on the road to preparing Calgary to bid".

"I want to thank all of the members in Canada’s winter and summer sport community for their vote of confidence that will allow all of us to move forward," he said.

"Together, we will work on behalf of the community to deliver a transparent and dynamic bid that should present tremendous benefits for all Canadians."

Calgary last hosted the Winter Olympic Games in 1988 ©Getty Images

The IOC are due to announce candidate cities for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics at its Session in Buenos Aires on October 8 and 9.

A plebiscite on Calgary's candidacy is still expected to be held in November, although an exact date for the public vote has not yet been announced.

The City of Calgary are still continuing to assess whether to pursue a bid or abandon their plans.

Should both verdicts go in favour of the potential bid, Calgary 2026 would submit a bid book to the IOC in January 2019.

Sion in Switzerland withdrew their bid earlier this month following defeat in a Canton-wide referendum.

It leaves Graz in Austria, Sapporo in Japan, Erzurum in Turkey and Stockholm in Sweden as other contenders for the 2026 Games, along with a joint Italian bid from Milan, Turin and Cortina d'Ampezzo.