Reigning world champions Australia produced a dominant performance to secure the gold medal in the men's four as the World Rowing Cup event concluded in Linz today.

The Australian quartet of Josh Hicks, Spencer Turrin, Jack Hargreaves and Alex Hill stormed to victory in a time of 5min 50.700sec, comfortably beating silver medallists Romania.

The bronze medal at the Austrian venue was sealed by Germany.

Lucy Stephan, Rosie Popa, Sarah Hawe and Molly Goodman also claimed gold for Australia as they triumphed in the women's four event.

The Australian team finished the race in 6:30.830sec to beat Britain by nearly three seconds, while China came through to take bronze.

"Our race was alright, but it wasn’t the best," said Stephan.

"We always say we want our worst to be better than everyone's best, so we managed to do that today."

In the women's eight, world champions Romania endured a difficult day as they ended outside of the medals in a race won by The Netherlands.

And that's a wrap of the racing at #WRCLinz with The Netherlands taking home gold in the W8+ pic.twitter.com/mNd2RYMeYI — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) June 24, 2018

The Dutch team crossed the line in 6:03.780, with New Zealand earning silver and Australia the bronze.

Romania, considered the pre-race favourites, could only manage fifth, over 10 seconds adrift of the victorious Dutch crew.

Elsewhere, the Italian pair of Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta held off Olympic medallists Are Strandli and Kristoffer Brun of Norway to win the men's lightweight double sculls in 6:22.10.

Strandli and Brun, who finished third at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, were forced to settle for silver.

The Belgian duo of Tim Brys and Niels Van Zandweghe were the recipients of the bronze medals.

Italy's Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini triumphed in the women's lightweight double sculls, edging out Dutch rivals Marieke Keijser and Ilse Paulis with a time of 6:54.100.

Romanian world champions Ionela-Livia Cozmiuc and Gianina-Elena Beleagă did enough for bronze.

The next World Rowing Cup is scheduled to take place in Lucerne in Switzerland from July 13 to 15.