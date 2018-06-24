Closer collaboration and next year's Youth World Championships were among the main topics discussed as the USA Weightlifting leadership met with senior International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) officials in Budapest.

USA Weightlifting President Ursula Papandrea, also an IWF vice-president, and chief executive Phil Andrews met with IWF head Tamás Aján and director general Attila Adamfi at the worldwide governing body's headquarters in the Hungarian capital.

Preparations for the 2019 Youth World Championships in Anaheim and talks on the United States holding more major events in future were the main agenda items.

A women's camp conducted by USA Weighlifting, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in August, was also discussed.

The event will provide scholarships for one nation each from the four continents and for four nations form the Pan American region.

A USA Weightlifting women's camp was also discussed at the meeting in Budapest ©Getty Images

"We're proud of the work we are doing to help grow women's participation in weightlifting," Papandrea, who is also chair of the IWF's Women's Commission, said.

"But that work isn't done yet.

"We look forward to welcoming athletes from around the world to Las Vegas later this summer and we're happy to have the IWF's strong, unwavering support in this important area."

It was also confirmed following the meeting that four nations from the Pan American region will be able to send one delegate free of charge to the upcoming USA Weighlifting coaching symposium.

The event is due to be held in Chicago from July 20 to 22.

"We're grateful for the IWF's support in helping send delegates from the Pan American region to the symposium," Andrews said.

"We offer our thanks and gratitude to the IWF for their continuing commitment to education and growing the sport of weightlifting."