An epic men's singles final brought the curtain down on the Mediterranean Games badminton at El Morell.

European Games gold medallist Pablo Abian of Spain came from behind to beat Frenchman Lucas Corvee 21-23, 21-15, 21-17 here at Tarragona 2018.

For Abian, it represented an upgrade after silver at the 2013 Games in Mersin.

Toma Popov of France won bronze.

In the women’s final, Neslihan Yigit beat Spain's Beatriz Corrales Ocana in straight games, 21-19, 23-21 to win gold for Turkey.

Another Turkish player, Aliye Demirbag, won the bronze medal.

Pablo Abian of Spain won men's badminton gold for the host nation ©Getty Images

Italy are enjoying fabulous success across the length and breadth of Tarragona and in the weightlifting hall 17-year-old Cristiano Guiseppe Ficco added a further gold in the 85 kilograms snatch.

He built steadily through his series, ending with 153kg to take gold.

Dimitrios Aslanidis of Greece failed on his first lift, but eventually recorded 152kg for silver and there was bronze for Ramzi Bahloul of Tunisia.

In the clean and jerk, Croatia's Amar Musić showed spirit after a failure with his second lift.

His third was successful with the bar at 185kg.

Baloul, Aslanidis and Ficco all went for broke on their final attempts but none could lift 186kg.

So it was gold for Musić, while Bahloul took silver and Aslanidis bronze.