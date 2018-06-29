The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has confirmed the appointment of two new directors.

Vicky Eleftheriade has taken the vacant competitions director role while Matt Pound has become marketing director following Steve Dainton's promotion to chief executive last year.

Cypriot Eleftheriade has been with the ITTF since 2009, serving as equipment coordinator before being promoted to equipment manager.

At the start of this year she was appointed as the Head of World Tour and Competition Services.

The 34-year-old will now be tasked with playing a major role in developing the new World Table Tennis Championships structure, further professionalising all of the ITTF's core competition platforms and creating a "strong competition team" to achieve the goals outlined in ITTF’s strategic plan.

"This is an exciting opportunity and at the same time it is motivating to be part of a professional team all working to support the vision of table tennis being one of the world’s biggest sports," she said.

"The Competition Department will play a key role in creating successful and meaningful international events; to do that we need to first re-evaluate all our current products, create new and develop existing events to ensure they are appealing to different stakeholders and have events organised in as many parts of the world as possible."

The appointments will be key to the future development of table tennis ©Getty Images

Australian Pound joined the ITTF in 2013 as promotions manager and has been elevated from his current role as Head of Media.

The 32-year-old will aim to "continue the momentum" that has been created since the ITTF took back its commercial rights at the beginning of 2017.

According to the governing body, they have received record commercial income since then.

"I am thrilled about this new challenge leading ITTF's Marketing and Commercial team," said Pound.

"The new ITTF management has big, bold ideas about the future of our commercial products, so there is an unbelievable potential for growth in all facets of ITTF's marketing activities, especially with all our commercial rights becoming available in 2021.

"The ITTF will now be expanding its marketing and media team to achieve our commercial and promotional goals linked to ITTF's new strategic plan."

The Competition and Marketing departments at the ITTF will now work more closely together "to ensure the success of the events from all aspects", the organisation said.

Elsewhere, Singapore's Zena Sim has become Head of the World Cup and ITTF Challenge events.