Australia's Ethan Owens and Phoebe Hines won the respective men's and women's 10 kilometres open water events on the final day of the Oceania Swimming Championships in Port Moresby.

Owens was the first of seven swimmers to complete the eight laps in the men's race, posting a time of 1 hour 42min 28sec at the naval base in Papua New Guinea’s capital.

Compatriot Lachlan Colquhoun finished just under 20 minutes later to take second place in 2:01:45.

Completing the top three was New Zealand's David Boles in 2:03:54.

Australia's Phoebe Hines came out on top in the women's event ©Getty Images

In the six-strong women's race, Hines triumphed with a time of 2:08:18.

Fellow Australian Ebony Blackstone finished second in 2:09:39, while New Zealand's Stefannie Gillespie came third in 2:12:57.

Papua New Guinea was hosting the Oceania Swimming Championships for the first time.

It was the 12th edition of the event.