Twenty-four countries will bid for glory at the Women's Junior World Handball Championship which begins tomorrow in Debrecen.

Two venues will be used for the under-20 tournament in the Hungarian city - Fonix Hall and the Hodos Imre Sports Hall.

Denmark are the defending champions having won the 2016 edition in Russia, and have placed in Group C for this year's event.

They will meet The Netherlands, Romania, Angola, Japan and Paraguay.

Hosts Hungary will play in Group A and meet Brazil in the sole game on the opening day tomorrow.

Norway, Montenegro, Portugal and Ivory Coast will also play in the group.

Hosts Hungary will open the tournament against Brazil ©Debrecen 2018

Group B features Russia, who have won 11 of the 20 tournaments held when taking into account the Soviet Union.

They will play 2014 winners South Korea, China, Slovenia, Chile and Iceland.

France, Germany, Spain, Croatia, Egypt and Sweden will contest Group D.

The top four countries in each group will progress to the last 16.

The final will be played at Fonix Hall on July 14.