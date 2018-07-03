Snowsports Industries America (SIA) has announced an inaugural educational trade mission to China, a country it believes offers "immense business opportunities" as the host of the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The mission, scheduled to take place from September 16 to 19 of this year, will be conducted in partnership with the United States Commercial Service of the US Embassy in Beijing.

As reported by SGB Media, It is hoped it will provide US snow sports businesses with the chance to gain important insights, contacts and learn about opportunities in China.

During the mission, the group members will hear first-hand about developments in the Chinese winter market from US officials, meet Chinese resort owners and retailers, and visit local speciality retail.

They will also meet with the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee and attend the World Winter Sports Expo, which is due to be held in China's capital from September 19 to 22.

"Doing business in China is complicated, but the opportunity is immense," SIA President Nick Sargent said.

"It's our responsibility to provide our members with the intelligence to succeed in this market."

The group is limited to the first 16 individuals representing US-based businesses.

The Chinese Government's goal is to engage 300 million new winter sport participants by 2022 ©Getty Images

It is estimated that the total market size of the winter sports industry in China will reach $87 billion (£66 billion/€75 billion) by 2020, while the Chinese Government's goal is to engage 300 million new winter sport participants by 2022.

In March, the Bank of China, an official partner of Beijing 2022, launched its Winter Olympics action plan by providing CNY ¥30 billion (£3.4 billion/$4.5 billion/€3.9 billion) for Chinese winter sports from now through to 2024.

As reported by Xinhua, with the theme of "taking part in winter sports together", the Bank of China's action plan aims to encourage 30 million Chinese families and 100 million Chinese people to take part in winter sports and give a boost to the sports industry.

Bank of China President Chen Siqing said the company will further improve service networks and diversify financial products in order to provide a wide range of best-quality financial services for Beijing 2022.

Through its global network and customer resource, it will also strive to increase people's enthusiasm for participation in winter sports on snow and ice, and support China's winter sports programme.

Beijing 2022 launched its marketing programme in February 2017.