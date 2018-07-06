May Peus España has been re-elected President of the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation.

The official saw off the challenge of his sole rival Juan Ramón Blanco at the organisation’s General Assembly at their headquarters in San Sebastian de los Reyes.

España received a total of 29 votes in the election, with Blanco receiving only eight.

Two blank votes were also recorded.

"This Federation has a clear sports project underway embodied in our strategic plan that has already given us Olympic medals and success in World Cups," said España.

"We will continue in this line so that winter sports are increasingly known and valued in Spain and the number of practitioners grows."

España will now serve a second four-year term, taking him through the 2018 to 2022 Olympic cycle.

May Peus España will serve a second four-year term as President of the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation ©RFEDI

He has led the organisation since September 2014, including aiding preparations for Pyeongchang 2018.

It is claimed in the last four years, the number of athletes in sport structures has risen and the number of snow days has been tripled through a series of initiatives.

España’s electoral programme was asserted to have been based upon the strategic plan the former Alpine ski racer introduced in 2016.

The organisation highlighted the performances of Spanish athletes at Pyeongchang 2018 during their meeting.

This included the bronze medal claimed by snowboard cross athlete Regino Hernández, who ended the country’s 26-year wait for a Winter Olympic medal.

Figure skater Javier Fernández earned a bronze medal two days after Hernández.